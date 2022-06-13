A recent university graduate has recently taken to social media to celebrate successfully graduating with a second class upper in his first degree

The Regional Maritime University graduate revealed that he read Marine Engineering in school

@SirLord_, a follower applauded the achievement of @xorlak_0: "The man did it!! congratulations sir!!"

A grateful Ghanaian young man has recently resorted to social media to celebrate his latest wins in life.

A Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on @xorlak_00 had him sharing that he was able to complete his bachelor's degree in Marine Engineering successful and bagged a second class upper.

The elated young man went ahead to thank God for his support and guidance throughout his academic journey and making it a fruitful one.

His actual post read;

"BSc. Marine Engineering(Second Class Upper Divison) Isaiah 43:18-19. Eh Yahweh Kumama Papa. Thank you Lord for bringing me this far. Your boy is eternally grateful. Indeed I am one helped by God"

Many social media users who saw the post did not hesitate to congratulate him at the comments section.

Some of the heartfelt messages have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@KeziaSanie commented:

Congratulations once again, brother! ❤️

@SamKwasiBoateng replied:

Regional Maritime University? Oh nice. I may have seen you then before

From @SirLord_:

The man did it!! congratulations sir!!

@miss__Okine wrote:

Congrats Xorla….go for gold

@PadiB2 celebrated the young man:

you spoil there my bro❤️

