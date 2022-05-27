One of Regional Maritime University (RMU)'s final year students has recently got may congratulating and applauding his creativity after photos of his project suraced online

Patrick Essel's project which is a functional container vessel was shared on the Facebook page of RMU

Richmond Boateng, an impressed follower commented: "This work is highly commendable"

A final year student at the Regional Maritime University identified as Patrick Essel is being hailed on social media after photos of his project work surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of the university had photos of Patrick's final year project work which is a functional container vessel. One of the photos had him with a huge smile on while standing by what he built.

The young man named the vessel after his surname, Essel.

Many who saw the post did not hesitate to congratulate Patrick at the comments section. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 400 reactions with 37 comments and 49 shares.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Raymond Gbeku wrote:

Good work done. Keep it up. Proud of you

Richmond Boaten commented:

This work is highly commendable

Gerald De-Lima replied:

Yes,These are the brains we need in this country!

From @Apos Ransford Koomson:

Scholarship for further studies... Shalom. Wants to talk to him

Anthony Bosso replied:

Massive work done. Kudos to you.

