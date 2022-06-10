A lady with the social media name Blueflower_xoxo has finally graduated from the university after overcoming challenges

In a Twitter post, the determined lady revealed that she became depressed because she failed her classes and had to retake them

After making it through the tough times, Blueflower_xoxo shared adorable frames donning her graduation gown, and many have complimented her achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After overcoming challenges relating to mental health, a lady with the social media name Blueflower_xoxo has finally graduated from the university.

The young lady revealed via Twitter that she slipped into depression because she failed her classes and had to retake them.

Recounting her journey on her page, @blueflower_xoxo said:

Photos of Blueflower_xoxo. Source: @blueflower_xoxo

Source: Twitter

Overcoming hopelessness and depression

''Failing classes and retaking them messed up my mental health. Felt hopeless and depressed, but I didn’t even give up. Now, look at me, a whole Black graduate. I did that,'' she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The resilient lady flooded her feed with stunning photos in her graduation gown, and netizens complimented her achievement.

Netizens react on social media

Read some of the comments below:

@KEEKADEEK said:

''Yaaaaaaay, cousin!''

@ThePYTee commented:

''Sis, so proud of you!''

@blueflower_xoxo replied:

''Thanks, honey.''

@ThePYTee said:

''You’re welcome!''

Teen Becomes Youngest Black Student Ever to Graduate Law School

Still on education, YEN.com.gh previously reported that at age 19, Haley Taylor Schlitz has become the youngest African-American ever to graduate from law school in the United States of America.

The native of Dallas, Texas, earned the limelight after being accepted into nine law schools when she was just 16 years old.

The teenager, who has been studying law for the past three years, will graduate from the Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law on May 13, said Black Woman.

Black Teen Who Invented Device for The Blind Accepted Into 27 Universities

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a high school senior from Florida, Jonathan Walker, has been accepted into 27 colleges and universities with $4 million in scholarship offers.

The Rutherford High School prodigy achieved this while balancing his studies with extra-curricular activities in school.

Despite his busy routine, the teenager found time to invent a device that helps people who are blind and/or deaf, according to ABC News.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh