Samini has apologized to the security man at the University of Ghana who denied him entry into the school

The dancehall artiste had earlier shared a video from the incident, venting out how the gentleman treated him

He was bashed on social media for not doing the right thing and decided to render an unqualified apology to the gateman

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A gateman at the University of Ghana refused Samini entry into the school after he left his electronic pass, and the musician took to social media to vent his displeasure.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the dancehall musician, born Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, narrated via Twitter that the gateman refused him entry because he left his electronic card to grant him access as stipulated by the university's regulations.

The accomplished dancehall artiste rather got backlashed for attempting to disobey the school's regulations when he posted the story and has, therefore, come back to apologize.

Photo of Samini Dagaati and the Security man at Legon Photo credit: @samini_dagaati/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In a post on his verified Twitter handle, Samini said:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After my post about the incident at the security-gate I’ve realized majority of you advised that I should have done the right thing.Nothing makes my case right regardless of how many cards I have and how upset I got .#nocardnoentry Apologies to the young man doing his job.

Ghanaians applaud Samini

Below were some comments shared by Samini's fans who have been following the story.

@Bra_abdalla replying to @samini_dagaati commented:

Well done , but I think you deserved more respect especially from the security guy .

@Mc_Mens1 added:

Smart move...Ghana Must Get Better! Let’s allow our institutions to work regardless!

@HenryGyamfi5 replying to @samini_dagaati asked:

So when are u apologising for making us vote for nana addo ?

See Samini's post below

Samini Goes Back To School at GIMPA

YEN.com.gh previously reported that famous Ghanaian dancehall king, Samini Dagaati, who will turn 41 in December 2022, has returned to the classroom to continue his formal education from where he left off.

In a post on his verified Instagram handle, the renowned musician revealed that he was studying at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He also shared a video from a presentation he was involved in as a class group and encouraged anyone wishing to further their education to do so without thinking it is too late in any way.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh