A Legon graduate has shared a story about how she struggled to gain employment after completing school and had to give up on the dream

The lady graduated from the University Of Ghana with a prestigious first-class degree but had little lack securing a job

She narrated the problems she faced after getting her degree in information studies and psychology

Theresah Adusei is a young Ghanaian lady who graduated from the University Of Ghana with first-class honours.

After completing school, she suffered the plight many Ghanaian youth face after being awarded a degree, unemployment. Theresah narrated how difficult it was to get a job and how her first-class degree didn't secure her a white colour job.

In an interview with Joy Prime, she recollected how she had high hopes of working in the civil service, but after being snubbed after the interview process, her hopes became bleak. She made further efforts that didn't yield any fruitful results either.

She said her father had previously told her that getting a job with a first-class degree now is very hard. She said she was determined to prove him wrong, but his statement became reality as time went on.

Theresah's futile effort to get a job despite her academic achievement is a testament to the unemployment situation in the country. Many graduates have experienced the same ordeal the young lady went through.

Theresah said she has lost interest in furthering her education and is focusing on expanding her hairdressing business.

Factors Contributing To Unemployment In Ghana

Unemployment is a huge issue in Ghana and a lot of factors drive it up. About a million of the employable population in the country are unemployed. Most graduates try their best to get white colour jobs but that usually doesn't go well.

One of the factors that result in unemployment is lack of skill:

A lot of fresh graduates do not have many applicable skills. Hence this makes it difficult for employers to give them jobs. Ghanaian employers have complained that most fresh graduates are unemployable.

Also, a High taste for white-collar jobs contributes to unemployment. Due to the low number of white-collar jobs in the country and high demand for them, most graduates end up unemployed as those are the only jobs they want.

Lack of funds has also contributed to the high unemployment rate in the country. There are a lot of graduates with brilliant entrepreneurial ideas but, however, have no funds to pursue these ideas.

