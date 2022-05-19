A former student of the University of Cape Coast had a dream to become a Military Officer but that changed when he failed to meet the age requirement

David Appiah Newton chose to overcome the disappointment and right away applied for the NABCO program as a teacher , which he successfully got the offer

, The young man developed a new desire to become a Fashion Designer after an encounter with a friend and since then, he has been training as an apprentice to learn all there is to know

After his studies at the University of Cape Coast, David's dream was to follow in his father's steps and become an Officer in the Ghana Army but life, unfortunately had a completely different path drawn out for him.

David Appiah Newton had always been a good student and from a young age, he knew exactly what he wanted to be in life, a man in a uniform. Knowing very well that the life he wanted required being on top of his academics, he put in the work and studied hard in school.

David as an apprentice and posing for the camera Photo credit: David Appiah Newton

This was made evident when he sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and emerged among the best from his senior high school.

"I had my basic education in Adonten Senior High School located in Aburi and while I was there, my goal was to always be among the best in every state of the way and so I took my books very seriously. Thankfully I wrote the WASSCE and I was adjudged the overall best male candidate back in 2012", he told YEN.com.gh in an interview.

David's outstanding performance in WASSCE gained him admission at the University of Cape Coast to pursue accounting. While in school, he came to the realization that getting a job right after school was not assured especially in Ghana. This made him work extra hard at the university because he was fully aware of the fact that one of the first things to be considered to be selected for the military recruitment was a good graduating class.

National service with the Ghana Military Academy in Teshie

David looking away from the camera Photo credit: David Appiah Newton

David had a chance to talk to an advisor about his plans for the future. He got to know what the young man desires to be in future and worked it out for him to be posted to the Ghana Military Academy for his one year mandated national service.

"I had a really good time at the Academy. I assisted my supervisor in teaching financial and cost accounting. I learnt a lot during my time there and that heightened my desire to become a military officer the more"

During his service, Ghana Army commenced recruitment for new officers and there it was, the moment David had been waiting for all his life.

"When I found out the army is accepting applications, I knew my chance to become an officer was closer than before. Obviously, I quickly applied online. I was really happy"

Failing to meet a requirement for the military recruitment and applying for NABCO

David with his students in school Photo credit: David Appiah Newton

As David went through the online application form, he got a point where he knew his dream might just not come to pass. He found that he did not meet the age requirement.

"I was so devastated. Something I had hoped for and worked so hard for just slipped through my hands. I was really disappointed but I know I had to think of what to do next before my service came to an end."

As driven as he was, David managed to put the pain and disappointment aside and decided to apply for the NABCO program as well as other private and public schools as a teacher before his service ended. Thankfully, he made the cut for NABCO but received no responses from the schools he applied to.

"With my teaching experience from the national service, I applied as a teacher for the NABCO program because I had come to enjoy teaching and wanted to pursue that since the military did not work out for me. I got called for an interview and successfully aced it ", David told YEN.com.gh.

David once again made a good name for himself as a basic school teacher. His hard work and commitment for excellence was recognized by the school he was teaching at and during a speech and prize ceremony, he was awarded the best male teacher for the upper primary class.

Finding a new dream to become a Fashion Designer

David as an apprentice Photo credit: David Appiah Newton

David's desire for the fashion industry was birthed at one point during national service. He saw it as a potential avenue to make extra money hence when things did not go as planned, he chose to learn more about sewing and designing.

" During my service, a colleague of mine used to sell ties, bow ties and lady's purse. I purchased one, and it occurred to me that I could also be doing the same thing to make some money.

I started watching YouTube videos on how to make ties and other stuff in the house and began practising with making bowties using a hand held stitching machine I bought"

David posing for the camera and as a fashion model Photo credit: David Appiah Newton

David eventually became an apprentice and began learning how to sew. He combined this with his job as a teacher and fully focused on it after the three years NABCO program came to an end. He is set to complete his training in 2022.

His hope is that his own brand as a Fashion Designer in the near future will become one of the most sought after in the industry.

To individuals who wish to switch from the corporate path to pursuing a trade, David seeks to encourage them to just start and ignore what people have to say about the choice they have made for themselves.

