A Ghanaian barber popularly known as Andis has made an eye-opening revelation that has surprised many people

Andis, in an interview on Gtv's breakfast show, revealed that there are a lot of Ghanaian men that wear wigs due to balding

The barbering ace revealed that a lot of young men and older men alike are exploring their options in the bid to look handsome

A popular Ghanaian barber has brought to light an open secret lots of people did not know about. Founder of Ghana Active Barber Foundation, Andrews Asare, revealed that many Ghanaian men now wear wigs to cover up their bad hairlines or balding head.

He said that the process is now more common than many people might imagine as he gets lots of requests for the product.

Mentioning procedures, guys now go in for, he said:

At first, you can have a bald head and is bald but right now, we have different things you can do to have hair. So, we have hair units, hair transplants, scar pigmentation

He also said guys go in for the wigs for their beards too. He revealed that wearing an artificial beard is common, including the application of products designed to boost the growth of beards.

It seems wigs are no longer a thing for just the ladies. The guys are slowly taking over the space as a lot more men are prioritizing their looks and opening their minds toward various alternatives.

Mr Asare revealed that many old men patronize hair units to make themselves look younger to attract the ladies. His exact words were:

Right now, you can see a lot of colours, people are dying their hair and with the hair unit, a lot of guys are now doing it. So, the ladies have to take care some of them are old men but they are just being young with the hair unit.

