A group of senior high school girls in Ghana have been causing a great stir on social media after they made a rather controversial video with boldness.

In the footage that is fast going viral, the five friends spoke together, warning every wife to make sure that they have kept their husbands hidden from female senior high school students.

This advice, the young ladies further explained, was being doled out because they (the students) are about to come back home on vacation.

Photo of SHS girls and man laughing Photo credit: Faux Meda

Source: UGC

"Wives, please hide your husbands because we the high school girls are about to return home for our holidays," she said.

Reactions from social media users

The video has been heaping massive reactions online

Below were some thoughts Ghanaians had to share in the comment section.

Honourable Pragmatist commented:

Young ladies trying to engage in suger Daddy s3m hmm it means their Dads failed in life that's why they want to go out with their Dads age mate. Silly tin instead of you to study your books for a better future u aa joking or u think success is taken on a silver platter ryt

Ebenezer Howard indicated:

Hmmmm, they don't know what they're doing until they finish SHS then real life begins

Naa Merley Priscy mentioned:

When your father didnt give u any better so his mates are sleeping with you and you think its an achievement

Watch the video below

