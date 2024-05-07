The New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says his reason for becoming president is to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians

According to him, he is deeply committed to the progress and prosperity of Ghana and its people

He also said he has been adequately prepared to take over the mandate from Akufo-Addo and has thus urged Ghanaians to vote for him

The New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has explained why he wants to be president of Ghana.

According to Dr Bawumia, his reason is simply that he is deeply committed to the progress and prosperity of Ghana and its people.

Bawumia has been wooing Ghanaians to vote for him.

Source: Facebook

He noted that his long service as vice president of Ghana adequately prepared him for the job.

Thus, he assured Ghanaians he was ready to serve with all his heart and energy and urged them to vote for him.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia spoke to African Watch Magazine about his presidential ambitions and vision for Ghana's future.

He noted that running for president was not only about seeking power or prestige but about making a positive difference in the Ghanaians’ lives.

He said it is about solving the age-old problems that have plagued Ghana once and for all.

He told the magazine he was ready to lead with integrity, humility and vision to build a brighter future for Ghana.

Bawumia did not want to enter politics

Dr Bawumia revealed to the magazine that despite being from a political family, he did not want to enter politics.

He said this had informed his decision to become an economist, eventually landing him as a deputy governor at the Bank of Ghana.

He said he was surprised when then-candidate Akufo-Addo invited him to join his ticket for the presidency.

The vice president said he was very conflicted about what decision to take.

However, he was inspired by Akufo-Addo to strive to solve all the problems he had identified while working as Deputy Governor, which led to his acceptance of the offer.

He noted that Akufo-Addo also demonstrated great trust and belief in his problem-solving capabilities when he selected him as his running mate for four consecutive elections.

He said he has vindicated the president’s overwhelming trust in him by becoming the best vice president in Ghana’s history.

Bawumia says he’s the best choice for president

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, pitched himself to Ghanaians as a decisive leader who could address the country’s pressing issues.

In an interview with Africa Watch magazine, Dr Bawumia stated that his experience as a public servant had exposed him to the country's challenges and the immense potential to overcome them.

He said his profession as an economist makes him the best choice for Ghana, as he can use his cutting-edge skills and perspective to provide pragmatic solutions to the nation’s problems.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh