The Governing Council of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, has appointed Prof John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor as the next Vice-Chancellor

Prof Mawutor would succeed Professor Abednego Okoe Amartey, whose tenure will soon come to an end

Netizens who thronged the comment section were delighted and extended their heartfelt congratulations to him

Prof John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor will soon assume the role of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

This is after the Governing Council of the prestigious University conducted a rigorous selection process to identify a qualified candidate to take up the institution's leadership role.

Photos of Prof John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor Source: UPSA

Source: UGC

In a tweet announcing the appointment, UPSA flaunted a photo of the Professor and said:

"The Governing Council of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, has announced the appointment of Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor as the next Vice-Chancellor of the University."

See the post below:

Prof Mensah Mawutor takes over from Professor Abednego Okoe Amartey

Prof Mawutor will succeed Prof Abednego Okoe Amartey, who has served as Vice-Chancellor since 2016.

For eight years, Prof Abednego has contributed immensely to the transformation and ensured the prestigious university's growth. However, it is time for Professors to relinquish the role, having served two terms of four years each.

Prof Mensah comes on board with a wealth of experience

The incoming UPSA Vice-Chancellor brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, having previously held esteemed positions in academia and administration.

Prof. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor is a renowned Accounting and Finance practitioner with over seventeen (17) years of experience in higher education and the financial sector.

He was appointed in September 2022 by the Governing Council as the incoming Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University to commence operations in January 2023.

Students jubilate over Prof Mensah's appointment

Students who saw the post were delighted about the Professor's appointment. They took to the comment section to congratulate him.

@Kelvin Ashong wrote:

"Wow. Congratulations to him."

@RealRock wrote:

"Congratulations, one of my finest Lecturers."

@Kr3 Muments wrote:

"Congrats Chairman K, well deserved."

@Solomon Osenda wrote:

"Huge congrats, Sir, and Thanks for those memories in Public Administration class."

Mary Chinery-Hesse was appointed again as the University Of Ghana Chancellor

In a related story, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mary Chinery-Hesse had been appointed again as the Chancellor of the University Of Ghana.

This was after the University of Ghana Council met on July 6, 2023, and approved the appointment of Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse.

Source: YEN.com.gh