A victim of the MenzGold Ponzi scheme scandal has come out to narrate his ordeal after his money got locked up in the scheme

The young man who was interviewed by myjoyonline said he lost an eye chasing his money at a protest

The young man invested his life savings of GH₵100,000 in the MenzGold scheme and has since not been reimbursed when it collapsed

A young man has shared the hardship he has been through after his money got locked in the MenzGold scheme.

The young man made an investment of GH₵100,000, which went wrong after the scheme fell apart and was found to be a ploy to defraud people of their hard-earned cash.

Photo: Steven Aboagye, Nam1

Source: UGC

Steven Aboagye, the aggrieved customer, said he invested in the scheme because he saw the MenzGold CEO with many prominent people, which made him believe it was a genuine venture.

Aboagye, who is the breadwinner of his family, said he has been suicidal since the incident occurred. Stephen went for a protest against the MenzGold CEO and had an accident which resulted in an injury to his eye.

He says he visited the hospital and was told he would need surgery for his eye. He has since gone blind in his eye as he had no money to do the required surgery.

It has been three years, and the MenzGold is still in court, with not even a single witness getting the chance to testify as the case has seen about 20 adjournments.

Aboagye needs money for his eye surgery and hopes the case will be heard soon and his money reimbursed.

Menzgold: "There Is No Hope" – Customers In Pain After "Deliberate" Adjournments For 3 Years

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about the Menzgold saga.

Menzgold customers have said they are losing hope of ever getting their money back from the defunct gold dealership firm.

The customers said in court after an adjournment today that the delays in determining the case against Nana Appiah Mensah seem deliberate.

The customers say the matter should be made a civil one, instead of a criminal case, to enable them to lead the prosecution of themselves.

