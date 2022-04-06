Menzgold customers have said they are losing hope of ever getting their money back from the defunct gold dealership firm

The customers said in court after an adjournment today that the delays in determining the case against Nana Appiah Mensah seem deliberate

The customers say the matter should be made a civil one, instead of a criminal case, to enable them to lead the prosecution of themselves

Customers of the now-defunct Menzgold have said there is no hope of them ever retrieving their money after three years of what they believe to be "deliberate adjournments" of the case in court.

After yet another adjournment in court on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, customers who have been keenly following the case told Citi News that the long-drawn-out criminal case appears manipulated.

One customer stated that the adjournments in the criminal proceedings are "incessant, deliberate and man-made".

The customer, whose identity was not given, said the delay in retrieving their money had sent other customers to their early graves.

The customer said a civil case, led by customers of the collapsed gold firm, would have been better.

"It is our opinion that the criminal prosecution after three years at this embryonic stage should be clear to you and everyone that there is no hope. We urge you to heed our call for civil remedy now," the customer sent a strong message to the state.

According to the report, the customer is convinced that "the government is not bothered to see the MenzGold Customers dying, and the action of the prosecution is giving credence to our suspicion."

Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, is facing criminal prosecution on a host of charges

He is facing 63 counts of money laundering, stealing and taking deposits without authority.

In 2019, he got off a free man after meeting a GH¢1 billion bail requirement.

Court orders for Nana Appiah Mensah to be arrested

The Adentan Circuit Court earlier issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Nana Appiah Mensah, aka, NAM 1 and two others after failing to appear in court to answer to charges against them.

Nana Appiah Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of the defunct Menzgold, Gabriel Kwamigah, aka, Gabby and Eric Amponsah Bediako, aka, Cana, have been charged with conspiracy to defraud by false pretense.

On Tuesday, November 2, the Court ordered the accused persons who had failed to appear before it to show up today.

