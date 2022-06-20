Augustine K. Twum, a Ghanaian evangelist has died with his wife Augustina Yaa Twum who is a lawyer

The duo perished after a Toyota Corolla they were in crashed with a truck at Konongo-Odumasi Three Line in the Ashanti Region

The Konongo fire station officer, Anthony K. Barnes, has indicated that the bodies have been deposited at the Yawkwei Steward mortuary.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian evangelist called Augustine K. Twum and his wife named Barrister Augustina Yaa Twum has both died after being involved in a tragic accident together.

According to adomonline.com, the couple perished in a ghastly accident involving a Toyota Corolla car with registration number GR 3860-19 and a truck also with registration number GT 9607-12 at Konongo -Odumasi Three Line in the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate the accident occurred in a head-on collision after the Toyota Corolla which was traveling from Accra to Kumasi made a wrong overtaking and crashed into the truck which was from the opposite direction.

Photo credit: Adomonline.com; Klaus Vedfelt via GettyImages

Source: UGC

Eyewitnesses told Adom News‘ Isaac Amoako the couple died on the spot.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

The Konongo fire station officer, Anthony K. Barnes, also revealed the bodies have been deposited at the Yawkwei Steward mortuary.

Reactions on social media

Below were comments Ghanaians shared after hearing the news.

Hajia Haleemah TabarakAllah indicated:

We will all die someday! No one will live forever!when our time on earth is due we will die! Death is for everyone! If you can’t be sympathetic don’t mock them. You may also die any moment. You can’t control your death! No one can control his/her death!

Nana-Efya Serwaa commented:

Pls i know them ooo he's the younger brother prophet Amoako Attah. He's my husband frd ooo awwwwwooo my heart God.

Stanslous Mubanga Musonda and his wife Barbra Muuka Ndulu looked forward to welcoming yet another baby to their family, but that was not to be.

In the would-be lovely story which turned out to have a sad ending, the couple from Ndola died three days apart leaving behind a two-day-old baby.

Died Three Days Apart

The Mwebantu newspaper reports that Stanslous died on Friday, July 16, when his wife Barbra was in labour.

Barbra died on the morning of July 19 not long after being informed of her husband's death, the two dying within a span of three days.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh