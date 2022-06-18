A lady showed uncontrolled emotions at the pre-interment church service of her late father on Saturday, June 18

The church service for the late Dominic Kwame Boakye was held at the Queen of the Peace Catholic Church at Madina in Accra

Emotional videos capturing sad scenes, including the daughter of the deceased breaking down in tears, have gained reactions

A lady could not contain her emotions during the pre-interment church service of her late father at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church at Madina in Accra.

The final funeral rites of the late Dominic Kwame Boakye were held on Saturday, June 18.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Alexcharmingdotcomm, the deceased daughter broke down in tears and refused to be comforted.

Photos from the funeral of the late Dominic Kwame Boakye. Source: alexcharmingdotcomm

Source: Instagram

The lady is seen in the clip being helped to stand on her feet at her late father's burial.

The emotional clips capturing sad scenes at the church service and the funeral ground have garnered reactions from netizens.

Watch the videos below:

Dr Cann: Video of Pallbearers Carrying Body of Late Happy FM Presenter

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of pallbearers carrying the remains of the late Happy FM presenter, Dr Cann to the cemetery for burial has stirred emotions on social media.

The media personality, real name Francis Ebo Cann, died on Friday, March 25, 2022, after battling a short illness.

His final funeral rites were held today, June 11, with loved ones and dignitaries including Mark Okraku-Mantey, the Deputy Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture, MOTAC, present to mourn with his family.

Vicky Zugah Buries Mom

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that actress and television presenter, Vicky Zugah, laid to rest her mother, Madam Beatrice Adzo Patu, on Saturday.

The Ghanaian movie personality lost her mother in January after she succumbed to a long battle with ill health.

''For five years, you fought. For five years, I waited for a miracle. For five years, you held on.

Constance Edjeani-Afenu: Ghana's First Female Brigadier-General Goes Home

Also, Ghana’s first female Brigadier-General, Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, has been laid to rest Friday.

The trailblazer's final internment followed a pre-burial service at the Garrison Methodist/Presbyterian Church in Burma Camp, where a post humus promotion from Brigadier-General to Major-General was conferred on her.

The late Emefa Edjeani-Afenu was first in most things during her distinguished career spanning 42 years in the Ghana Armed Forces.

Source: YEN.com.gh