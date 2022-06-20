A viral video has shown a man who used a three-legged bike to carry a car, riding with it casually to the amazement of many

The man who is said to be from China was seen on his bike with the car safely strapped at the back of the three-wheeler

Many internet users have expressed shock at the sight with some of them questioning how the man was able to accomplish such task

A Chinese man has been spotted as he used a three-legged bike to carry a big car and comfortably rode around town.

The man was seen riding on a busy road with the white car strapped at the back of the bike in what some people may describe as an improper fraction.

He rode the bike with confidence. Photo credit: @nowthisnews.

The car is far bigger than the bike

The man was very confident on his bike, not minding that he may be attracting undue attention from the public.

The biker's name is not immediately clear, but he is said to be a car scrap collector and it seems he is more comfortable doing his job with a bike.

It does not seem the weight of the car overwhelmed the bike because it moved pretty well on the tarred road.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@livelife_e45 said:

"Who made that bike tho? Is the real question. Lmao! Manufacturer is phenomenal!"

@cenabun said:

"No one is gonna explain why!"

@gibranpvd commented:

"Incredible. Hope he becomes rich & famous after this so we can all learn something from him."

@jahstaroriginal said:

"I don't need a tow truck, I'll just put it on my bike!"

@valgermain_nigro commented:

"This about to be reality with these gas prices... I'm about to get a moped."

@zara.popovici said:

"I first thought it was a performance."

@lin_always_win reacted:

"Gas prices make people do unthinkable things."

