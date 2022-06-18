A video that shows the destroyed state of the Twifu Praso - Cape Coast Road at Jukwa by rain has recently got many Ghanaians reacting online

Onlookers were seen standing at both ends of the divided road expressing their shock at what had happened

A video of the Twifu Praso - Cape Coast Road destroyed by rain has surfaced online, sparking massive conversations among netizens.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of renowned Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei had the road divided into two parts with massive amount of water passing in between. Onlookers were seen on both sides of the divided road expressing their disbelief.

Destroyed road with people standing on both sides Photo credit: @kobby.kyei/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In his caption, Kobby shared that he believes the road had taken more load than it was designed for hence the high pressure exerted on it over the years is what has caused it to break down.

"The load on the road now is increased by 10 folds .. because it was not designed to hold this much load all at once (moving vehicles don’t exert this much load at once )"

He also expressed his concern about the individuals who were standing on the opposite sides of the broken road.

"You all must disperse else chances of the whole structure coming down is super high (considering the already pressure the moving water is giving to the bridge already )"

Many who saw the video had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, over 140 netizens have shared their opinions.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@mzs.shay commented:

Black man kraa Ad3n eii I wouldn’t hv come watch mpo if I were in the hood

@felixazasu replied:

They shouldn't have been standing right at the edge of that, it can easily collapse and that one to they will say government should do something.

@dark___skin___ said:

So what are they still doing there looking at the divided road like it’s Moses who part the road?? .. smh ‍♀️

From @blackkatghmusic:

Should we build better roads or a cathedral????? Ama Ghana #kuhaa

Watch the full video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh