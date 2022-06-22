Ghana has some very wealthy individuals, and their wealth is evident in the lifestyle of their kids. This was evident at the 2022 GIS prom

The Kids of some prominent people like Nana Kwasi Bediako were spotted at the event in their glamorous dresses and fancy cars

The event was a beautiful one as the grand display of wealth left many in glee. The kids came in Rolls Royces, Ferraris, Mercedes Benz vehicles and a whole lot

Ghana International School is the home of some of the wealthiest kids in Ghana. On the night of their annual promenade, the children of some of the country's wealthiest peeps did not disappoint as they showed that they come from some of the most affluent families in society.

YEN.com.gh spotted some lovely photos taken on the night.

Nana Kwas Bediako, popularly known as cheddar's son, was spotted at the event. The tall, handsome young man looked sharp in his fashionable and expensive-looking suit as he touched down at the event with a lady who looked like his prom date.

These young men looked elegant in their fancy suits, they gave some wicked poses for the cameras.

These beautiful-looking couples did not come to play at all as they took elegant photos together

A beautiful young lady identified as Annabelle landed at the event in style as she came in a flashy ride with her name customised on it.

Other rich kids also enjoyed their time at the event as they smiled with glee and joy. Money is good!

This video of some of the most affluent kids in Ghana at the prom will amaze you. They made their way to the event in the most Porshe cars money can buy

