Ghana International School(GIS) have done their annual prom, and it has left folks on social media in amazement

The rich kids of some of the wealthiest people in the country arrived at the prom with some of the flashiest luxury vehicles money can buy

The videos and photos of the glamorous event caused a stir on Twitter as peeps marvelled at the grand display of wealth on show

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after photos and videos of the GIS 2022 prom surfaced online.

The annual event was filled with glitz and glamour as some of the wealthiest kids in Ghana showed off their wealth.

Photo: Rich kids at GIS prom Source: grahl_photography

Source: Instagram

GIS is a popular high school in Ghana known to be patronised by the wealthy. It usually houses the kids of rich international businessmen and big politicians.

The promenade made the status and financial background of the kids evident. Videos and images from the event had netizens off their feet as they were impressed with the good living the well-to-do kids showed off.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

YEN.com.gh gathered some interesting comments made by folks regarding the event.

Harrison OM wrote:

This category of Dbee is above my understanding. You see soft life err we get different types wey this one bi like the emeritus

Take Away also said:

Herhh I never knew them dey do prom for here oh ei Awurade lemme get money oh so say my kiddie no go tweet what adey tweet

Twilight also commented:

No Toyota Corolla for there, No Kwesi Arthur and Sarkodie songs. Nice

C E O was also impressed as he wrote:

rich people have Prom.. ase3 ho fo) have our day.. person wey go bring fried rice win the day. awurade boa ahiafo) cos ei

E_4_Elorm said:

Future Presidents, ministers,MP and ambassadors. These are the same people that would take over from their fathers. Char the rich meets the rich ooo. Herhhh.. Abrab). Hmm.

Richest man in Ghana: 25 Ghanaians with the highest net worth 2022

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about the wealthiest people in Ghana.

The economy of Ghana has been tremendously growing over the years. However, it could not have been possible without various people in Ghana, especially those from the private sector.

Some of the individuals have accumulated a lot, earning themselves a name. That said, do you know the richest man in Ghana right now?

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh