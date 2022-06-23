An uber driver has made an interesting video that has gone viral on social media. In the video, he narrates a broken heart story

He recollected how he found out in a bizarre fashion his girlfriend was cheating on him. Her infidelity unfolded right before his eyes.

The story has gone rounds on social media as people reacted to the young man's peculiar story. Some peeps claimed women are not trustworthy

A young man who says he is an uber driver has narrated a heartbreak story that has got social media in chaos.

The young uber driver recounted how he got to know his girlfriend was cheating on him. According to the gentleman, his uber business wasn't paying very well, so he usually didn't have much on him.

Photo: Sad black man

Source: Getty Images

He says there was a day his lady requested money to attend a concert, but he lacked funds, so he couldn't provide the amount for her.

She later came to inform him that an old friend had offered to take her to the concert and bought her a ticket. The information took him aback a bit, but he told her OK.

He went on to say that, on the day of the concert she asked him to drive her to meet the guy who was to take her to the concert.

Contrary to her earlier plans, the guy did not bring his car, so he joined the lady in her boyfriend's uber car. The young man says he monitored them while he drove, and the conversation the pair had didn't please him at all.

According to him, from the conversation, the guy was sleeping with his girlfriend. The incident broke his heart. Tweeps chanced upon the video and couldn't help but give their opinions on the narration as they dropped interesting reactions.

Social Media Reactions

The story made Muttal Muteet recollect his own heart break:

Your own better. Somebody preg my girlfriend and she honestly told me about it. She said she still loves me and that it was a mistake she did by sleeping with that other guy. Can u believe she was begging me to give her money for abortion? Women don’t fear God.

KORDIABE SHAFT also shared his story:

A disabled guy (Apache) chop my woman way I nearly go mad. I go wake up early morning bath and dress up then off I go, walking in Accra for no reason. I walk from Odorkor official town to Kanashi, Cycle,37,Jowulu,Abelenpke,Lapaz then home for weeks. My legs were gone, women hmmm

prince_on_styles also wrote:

Why say the shoddy go carry ein other boy come dey ein main boyfriend ein car..I trust women masa..They are all good

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man who chooses not to reveal his identity says he will proceed with his plan of marrying his fiancée, although she cheated on him.

Recounting the cause of his broken heart, the young man revealed the nature of his job demands that he travels a lot, and it was on one of these trips he returned home to meet his girlfriend in bed with another man.

