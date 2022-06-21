Kevin Otiende, a kindhearted man on LinkedIn decided to surprise his father who lives in the village on Father's Day

In a post on his handle, Kevin revealed that he drove 350 km just to fulfill the man's wish to watch foreign news

Kevin also narrated an emotional account of how his father took care of him & his siblings after their mother passed

A kindhearted professional identified on LinkedIn as Kevin Otiende has warmed the hearts of many social media users after sharing a beautiful gesture he made to his father.

While many complain that fathers are not duly celebrated on their day, the gentleman decided to drive 350km to the village just to surprise his father with a DStv installation to mark Fathers' Day and appreciate the man for all he has done throughout the years.

According to Kevin Otiende, his father was a single dad who solely raised him together with his siblings with all diligence and hard work after they lost their mother.

Photo of poor dad and DSTV Photo credit: GCShutter via Getty Images; Kevin Otiende via LinkedIn

"I am the man I am heavily influenced by my Dad. Many years back when my Mum went into the afterlife, my Dad raised us single-handedly with many challenges, and so I choose to celebrate him and all Dads who are deliberate," Kevin indicated.

The part of the story that warmed even more hearts was the fact that Kevin droved 350km just to fulfill his father's wish of listening to foreign news.

I drove 350kms to the village because my old man is tired of local news and said he needed DStv by MultiChoice Group.

Social media reactions

Anthony Lukwesa indicated:

Deeds and not just words. Well done and a happy Father’s Day to the old man! He indeed raised a good man.

Tender ooko stated:

Good parenting is such a profession that needs to be celebrated everywhere.

Cornelius Sutherland mentioned:

Well done mate, at least you can afford it. In South Africa its unaffordable and they show the same crap over and over.

