A video of a young man lamenting over the scarcity of jobs in the US has got people talking

The man revealed that robots are gradually taking over jobs that were originally meant for humans

Netizens who saw the video remain optimistic that they will still journey to the US regardless of the situation

A Ghanaian man living in the United States has expressed concern over the advent of robots now being used in the performance of day-to-day duties.

In a video on TikTok, the young man who was shopping for items at a supermarket decided to show his followers an example of what he was talking about as he focused his camera on a Woolworth robot, which has specifically been designed to scan the floors to help detect safety hazards and also identify any stock gaps on the shelves.

Man unhappy on seeing robot working at a mall Photo credit:@mustaphabekoe/TikTok

The man revealed the robots are putting a lot of people out of their jobs as they are doing what humans would have originally done.

"This robot can now do everything, how will we get jobs to do in America, this is too much, bro" he lamented.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2000 likes and 40 comments.

Peeps react to the video of the Ghanaian man in US

Some Ghanaians who reacted to the video remained resolute in their ambition to travel to the US even if robots are now their major competitors.

Joseph Darko stated:

even washing bay we have electronic system but yet still there is job in a washing bay there

edwardnyarko203 reatced:

U always been discouraging but u are still living in there, Ghana Man U think the country belongs to u alone.

Haggai music indicated:

you should rather be concerned about creating jobs in your country, Ghana and stay there. stop been obsessed with traveling abroad

@tony B commented:

no problem we will still come

Lazy people should not travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man raised eyebrows as he advised people who are lazy to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

The man who works as a factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse said the key principle of success abroad is hard work hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

He cited how he works for 11 hours non-stop simply because he needs money to pay school fees.

Source: YEN.com.gh