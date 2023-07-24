A video of a Ghanaian man abroad revealing why he is not obliged to take care of his parents has raised eyebrows

Kojo Yeboah said many young people today are unable to make any proper investment because they end up spending their monies on their parents

Netizens who saw the video expressed their disagreement with the man on his opinion

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Kojo Yeboah, a middle-aged Ghanaian man living in Belgium, has stoked controversy after revealing that it is not his responsibility to cater for his aged parents.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, the man based in the city of Ghent said the notion that children must take cater of their aged parents is backward and should not be encouraged.

Man abroad says he is not obliged to cater for his parents Photo credit: SVTV Africa/ YouTube

Source: Youtube

He buttressed his point by saying that his mum and dad should have secured their future by saving enough money when they were young.

"It is not my obligation to take care of my mum and dad. Even if they are sleeping in a gutter, I don't care. When they were young, it was their responsibility to establish themselves by saving money so when they become old, they would take care of themselves."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kojo Yeboah added that the gross misconception that the youth should cater for their aged parents is one reason why many of them are able to make any meaningful investment.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 10,000 views and 170 comments

Watch the video below

Ghanaians disagree with him

Netizens who watched the video shared varying opinions on the comments of the man, with many urging him to reconsider his stance.

@cydis stated:

In my opinion its a blessing to take care of our parents especially mothers, I was brought up by a single parents and now that i have the capacity to do everything for her, she is no more. Lets not forget our identity.

@karlmax6031 replied:

If any adult thinks taking care of their parents is not their responsibility, its up to the person. That is because we all have a different way of thinking and where their blessings cone from.

@abideensherifa2674 added:

One must not forget his future in the field of husiling but you don't have to completely forget your parents or guardians who stand behind in bringing you up

Man discourages lazy people from travelling abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man has raised eyebrows on TikTok after he advised people who are lazy to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

The factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse said the key principle of success abroad is hard work hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh