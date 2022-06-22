A young student in Ghana who is only 21, went to live with his cousin and his wife to help them as a way to pay the 35-year-old

According to the boy, his cousin has been paying his fees in school, and serving as a house help was the least he could do to appreciate the gesture

In an interesting twist, the man traveled abroad, leaving his wife behind and the 21-year-old has gotten her pregnant

A 21-year-old gentleman in Ghana who decided to go anonymous is seeking advice on how to handle a rather complicated situation he has gotten himself in.

According to him, he has impregnated his cousin's wife who is not ready to terminate the child and this happened while he went to stay with the couple (his 35-year-old cousin and his wife) as a form of service to the cousin.

In the narration to the Facebook page Anonymous Confessions of Ghanaian women, the young man mentioned that his school fees are being paid by the 35-year-old who has been married to his wife for only two years.

Photo of young student thinking Photo credit: BFG Images

Source: Getty Images

"My cousin had an opportunity to travel outside so he went last year and left his wife. The plan is to make her join him soon. So we were the only two people in the house," he explained.

The young man also mentioned that the man's wife plans to go and hide in her village and give birth and come back he is afraid someone in his family will find out.

"As at now, no one knows only me and her. Please I need help. I have learnt a great lesson from this because we only had sex twice," he pleaded

What Ghanaians are saying he should do

Nana Ama Tutua Walker commented:

Wobooowaaa...U haven't learnt any great lesson biaaa. See mumu who dey talk say we only had sex twice. Haaaahhhaaaaahhaaa. Anka were u expecting to have sex 100 times before she gets pregnant? U better accept the pregnancy coz we won't allow u commit suicide biaaa

Affum Kingsley Zico indicated:

Please go to the near by police station to report yourself before he comes. You have used sex to exchange your destiny, I'm waiting to see the end of this drama such ungrateful being.

Yvette Lanier mentioned:

I am not going to judge because only God can judge you. My advice to you concerning this situation is to pray and ask God what you should do because committing suicide is not the answer.

See the post below

Source: YEN.com.gh