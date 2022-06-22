A woman has shared a sad experience she had in her former relationship. She says she did six abortions for him

Ghanaian relationship enthusiast Abena manokekami, who goes by the handle @abenamagis on Twitter, has shared the sad story of a lady on her page.

The lady in the story narrates how meeting her previous boyfriend did her more harm than good. According to the lady, they dated for only one year and had a lot of ups and downs, but she pulled through because she was very much in love with the guy.

The woman mentioned that she got pregnant six times for the guy and had miscarriages and abortions during the pregnancies.

She says, upon doing her last abortion, doctors told her that the frequent number of abortions had potentially left her barren and that she may not be able to have kids again.

To make her woes worse, her then-boyfriend left her. ''I am losing my mind,'' she wrote. The story got many reactions from netizens as folks sympathised with the poor lady.

Social Media Reactions

Morkporkpor_17 advised the lady, saying:

Pls advice her to just adopt and if she intends to be in a relationship again she shouldn't hide this vital information from someone's son.

sikapa sandra also wrote:

Why do most ladies keep doing this. If a guy loves u so much he will never tell u to abort. It hurt me a lot wen see such stories hmmmm

Guardian of the West also advised the lady, saying:

Medicine is not an absolute science. Drs are only make guesses. Find time to yourself to heal the parts of you that hurt. In time someone will present himself for you to share love again. It will be well.

D'rik Kojo NEEDLEMAN also said:

6 abortion and miscarriages?Herh my heart skipped a beat‍♂️

