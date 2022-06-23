A gentleman is being hailed by some as he decided to stick to plan when her date brought a friend of hers

In a video going viral on social media, the young lady who accompanied her friend to the date was seen staring hungrily

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section and compiled some of the most interesting reactions shared by netizens

Social media users are unable to keep their reactions to themselves after a rather hilarious video showing what a man decided to do with a lady who joined his date was shared online.

In the footage that has been heaping reactions, particularly on Instagram, the gentleman had bought food for himself and his date, leaving the friend she brought completely out of the picture.

The friend who might have thought the bills will cover her too was seen quietly staring in the footage shared by ThatBlackBoyy as the two love birds enjoyed each other's company while lunching on their respective dishes.

Quite a number of people were not too impressed with the date the man brought as they thought she should have shared her plate with the friend instead of leaving her to starve.

Hilarious reactions from social media users

Below were some rib-cracking comments netizens shared after watching the viral video.

ifeo_luwa2022 said:

The guy self dey shame see Wetin him carry come eatery

ovadoseyeh indicated:

If na me na that her gf I go order food for she wey I invite go drink water

sammmypablo.xxl claimed:

Na me be that, she talk say she chop comot for house

Watch the full video below

