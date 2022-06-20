A lady from Ghana who relocated to the United States of America found herself in a life-threatening situation

In a video that she took during a mass shooting in Virginia, the lady was heard screaming and running for her life

She complained about how the country has become unsafe to live in with shootings happening every other day

A rather nerve-wracking video is going viral on social media as it shows the chilling moment a Ghanaian lady who lives in the United States was fleeing from a crime scene.

In the footage, there was a mass shooting in Virginia between suspected criminals with a police vehicle spotted moving away from the area, suggesting that the situation was getting out of hand.

The Ghanaian lady who was on her heels but had the courage to record what was happening was heard in the background saying:

"America is not safe anymore, look at what is happening here. There is mass shooting and everyone is running away."

How Ghanaians are reacting to the video

When the footage was shared on social media by OMGVoice, lots of Ghanaians rushed into the comment section to share their thoughts.

Yinks commented:

Lol Ghana ni nkyereho lol meanwhile if you tell her you are bringing her back to efoam she won't come lol just a joke hope everyone safe.

Ob'rí Wä mentioned:

I wonder how she was able to film this amid running for her life. The last thing on my mind would have been filming... It's 'run for your life!!!' Thank God their lives were spared, though!

Yemoteley Tetteh-Rowe indicated:

The guy in the last 2 seconds of the video has face mask on for disguise. Could he be the one? If yes then where she's heading isn't safe either

Another lady from Ghana dies in America

In another story, Sally Rose Ntim, a 23-year-old Ghanaian lady who was residing with her family in Bronx, in the United States of America, has lost her life under extremely bizarre circumstances.

According to a police report published by Cbsnews, Sally was "an innocent bystander who died a day after her 23rd birthday".

Sally's sister, Desire Ntim, who was also interviewed in an emotional video described her late little sister as a fun-loving young woman with an unforgettable entrepreneurial spirit who had a dream of establishing her own hairline.

Source: YEN.com.gh