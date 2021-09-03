A young Ghanaian man has been left angry after his lady showed up to their date with her friends

As a result, the young man had to foot the bill of all that the ladies ate at the restaurant

A video of the incident showed the man quite disappointed while looking gloomy

A young Ghanaian man has been made to have one of the baddest days of life after a lady he invited on a date showed up with many friends of hers.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man appeared to be in the company of some ladies who were eating pizza from a box.

The young man however looked very gloomy and one could say he was even angry over what was happening.

GH man gets angry after his date brought friends to spend all his money; video drops. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Per reports, the young man invited a lady out on a date and the lady decided to show up at the venue of their date with some of her friends.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

As a result, the young man had to foot the bill of what the ladies came out to spend.

In what looked like a restaurant setting, the young man was sitting on one side of the table as the ladies and his date felt comfortable eating the pizza the young man had probably ordered.

At a point, he was convinced by one of the ladies to take a slice of the pizza which he reluctantly did while still having on a straight face.

One of the ladies who appeared to have been in on the plot to go and spend the young guy's money recorded the video and it has found its way onto social media.

Many people have reacted to the video and it has started going viral across all social media platforms.

YEN.com.gh, some weeks ago, reported a similar incident where a young Ghanaian man recounted how he ran away from paying some bills after a lady he asked on a date decided to come with three of her friends to come and eat.

In a Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on popular handle @Accraaaaaa_, the young man indicated that he wanted to meet this lady he had been chatting with, so they organized a date.

He said to his surprise, his date showed for their first date and had three of her friends tagging along.

According to the narration, the young man indicated that he arrived at the venue of the meeting, apparently a restaurant, to meet the ladies already eating.

The young man indicated that one of the ladies was eating a lot and he decided to leave the restaurant.

He requested to go and withdraw money from the ATM to be able to foot the bill they had accrued, only for him to leave the ladies stranded.

Source: Yen