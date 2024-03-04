Two Ghanaians, who attempted to set various Guinness World Records, have failed in their quests

Five other persons have embarked on other attempts and are hopeful they will succeed in their endeavours

Social media users have shared their opinions on why Ghanaians have failed so far in their pursuit of Guinness World Records

The desire by some Ghanaians to etch their names into the Guinness World Records has been nothing short of failure.

This is against the backdrop of an announcement by Chef Failatu Abdul Razak that her attempt to become the individual with the longest cooking time was unsuccessful.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of LSTV also gave a breakdown of some Ghanaians who have embarked on various Guinness World Records and the outcome of those attempts.

Top of that list are Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, who were declared unsuccessful by the Guinness World Records after they embarked on a singing and cooking marathon, respectively.

Others who are awaiting results on their record attempts are Ace Liam, who is gunning to be the youngest male artist, Regina Adu Sarfowaa, who also embarked on a speech marathon and DJ Sam, who is poised to set the record for the longest club DJ-ing marathon.

Chef Ebenezer Smith and Chef Abena Kwartemaa both have an ongoing record attempt as they seek to break Irish chef Alan Fisher's current cook-a-thon record.

Netizens react over the record attempts by some Ghanaians

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the issue

Stard Edna commented:

I think this is for the rest who are yet to join the queue of marathons….to learn from those who took the initiative to start. Inquire about what they did right and wrong, all the mistakes etc.You should know that rules are rules nd guidelines are guidelines

Abena Gyamfuah commented:

The thing is this record breaking should be one at a time. See this cook-a-thon one person is attempting and another one started. Copy copy nkoaaa.

Eunice Yeboah

what’s the status of the guy who applied lipsticks in seconds? commented:

Abdul-Latif Scientist replied:

Is it that they didn't take their time reading the rules, or because of the masses support that make them forgot what not supposed to do???

Ghanaian lady to attempt TV longest marathon watching television

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady named Sayuti Ruhaina is set to attempt the Guinness World Record for an individual's longest marathon watching television.

Sayuti Ruhaina is expected to start her ambitious attempt on March 29 and finish on April 2, 2024.

Her attempt will commence the same day Ghanaian presenter Emmanuel Agyemang starts the longest interview marathon.

