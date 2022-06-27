A video of a pregnant woman who decided to switch things up in a revealing dress was shared online

In the now-trending clip, the expectant mum dons a black and white cutout maxi dress with deep cut-outs

The dress which exposes her baby bump as well as parts of her derrière has left internet users buzzing

It takes a lot of creativity and boldness to rock looks that would set you apart from the crowd.

However, not every look - no matter how daring - is welcomed with open arms by the public fashion police.

The video of the pregnant woman has sparked reactions. Credit: @shybellmedia

Source: UGC

A pregnant woman has received backlash on social media over her rather revealing ensemble at an event.

In the video posted by @shybellmedia on Instagram, the expectant mum is seen in a white and black maxi dress with cut-out features.

However, what makes this cutout even more interesting is that it gives room for her bare baby bump to shine - as well as an eye-popping low cut at the back, revealing the crack of her derriere.

Watch the clip below:

Internet users are not impressed

Check out some comments below:

t_momoh:

"If this ain't madness then they need to release those guys in the psych ward out immediately. Many are mad few are roaming oshisco."

pajofficialchannel:

"This means she can fart at the party"

pealottin:

"See wetin Rihanna don cause"

sylvia_damasus_amadasun:

"Absolute and utter rubbish!! Why would she show her bvtt crack? Very disgusting... Very razz."

