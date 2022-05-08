Shugatiti stepped out for the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA23) on Saturday, May 7, 2022

The actress an model appeared on the red carpet in her usual mode as she bared it all in a see-through dress

A video of her daring outfit she shared on social media has got many people rebuking her for what they deems as inappropriate

Actress and model Shugatiti, Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso, turned heads as she attended the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The 2022 VGMA, the 23 edition, was held on May 6-7 at the Grand Arena in Accra. Shugatiti was one of the many known faces who attended the event on the second day.

Appearing on the red carpet, Shugatiti caught all the attention with her choice of dress for the occasion.

Shugatiti rocks red see-through dress

Shugatiti wore a red-coloured dress with a silver-looking front. The dress had a puffy hands which reached the elbow level.

The silver part of the dress which run from her chest to tummy level was see-through. Not wearing anything under the dress, Shugatiti revealed her chest to all cared to watch.

She matched her looked with a handbag made in red and silver colour.

Watch her dress in the video she shared on Instagram.

Shugatiti's dress stirs reactions

The video of Shugatiti's dress has got many people reacting. Many people who commented thought it was inappropriate but there were some who saw it as beautiful.

kofiadu316 said:

"You need Jesus Christ in your life. You will one day stand before God and account what you have done."

rachaelampomah said:

"So what have you gain by doing this huh...tweaaaa )baa paaaa SMH."

caesar_sandie said:

"The fact that you’re n*ked doesn’t mean you’re looking nice I don’t know why people commenting here are decieving you."

slexyoscar20 said:

"Go and cover yourself."

kiss_n_tale said:

"First time I looked at you and I no fit comot my eye. Beautiful indeed ❤️❤️❤️."

