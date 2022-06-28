A beautiful Nigerian woman has shared an adorable video of her little daughter dancing behind her

The proud mother said daughter always goes behind her to dance whenever she sees her making a video

In the heartwarming video, the little girl was seen all smiles as she vibed to Kizz Daniel's hit song, Buga

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A beautiful mother has shared a video of her daughter who is fond of dancing in the background of almost all her videos.

Her little daughter was spotted in the video dancing and shaking her body excitedly to Kizz Daniel's Buga.

Sharing the video via her TikTok account, the mother wondered how content creators who have children cope with the job.

Little girl dances Buga Photo Credit: @theblqis

Source: UGC

According to her, whenever she tries to make a video, her daughter would go behind her immediately to show off dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

TikTok users gush over the adorable video

The beautiful video has sparked reactions online with majority of people gushing over the video and the beauty of the little princess.

@user2728161459579 said:

"Double happiness ❤️."

@bununigeria wrote:

"They grow so fast.Mashaa Allah tabarakallah."

Kemi Odin reacted:

"Awwww this is so beautiful. She can smile to brighten up anybody's day. May God bless the beautiful mother and daughter."

Karis ocha commented:

"Babygirl is so happy to videobomb her mother's tiktok. It's har dance for me. Mother please allow her dance for us o."

Jameson Peters added:

"She looks so beautiful. Lovely mother and daughter. Keep being happy and smile always. ❤️❤️."

Little Girl who Dances in Front of Her Mum's shop after School to Attract Customers Causes Stir, Video Emerges

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a little Nigerian girl's passionate selfless contribution to her mum's hustle has made her an internet sensation.

The Lagos kid was spotted in a video dancing hard in front of her mother's shop to the admiration of the crowd gathered around the place.

YEN.com.gh learnt that the girl dances in front of her mother's shop after school hours to attract people to patronise them.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng