A little Nigerian girl's passionate selfless contribution to her mum's hustle has made her an internet sensation

The Lagos kid was spotted in a video dancing hard in front of her mother's shop to the admiration of the crowd gathered around the place

YEN.com.gh learnt that the girl dances in front of her mother's shop after school hours to attract people to patronise them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nigerians are rallying support for a little girl whose dance showcase in front of her mum's shop made it to the net and went viral.

In a short video @gossipmilltv shared on Instagram, the kid impressed people gathered around her mum's shop with different popular Nigerian dance steps, including legwork.

The girl draws people with her display. Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: UGC

Netizens who appeared to be familiar with the talented kid said her mother's shop is situated in Ajegunle area of Lagos.

Legit.ng gathered that the unidentified girl everyday after school would put up an electrifying display in front of the mum's shop to attract customers.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In the video shared by the Instagram blog, the kid seemed to have amassed a local fanbase as people could be seen watching with keen interest.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail the talented kid

@officialbimboadebayo said:

"God bless her for supporting her mother in her own little way."

@officialpaulberry1 said:

"Ajegunle a place full of great talents we’re stars are born and raised am proudly ajegunle."

@leeeymarrh said:

"Na her talent be that … but as big as I’m I haven’t discover my own talent."

@tiwa_choc_o said:

"Nice dance moves but that zobo cold na so she dey dance for people to buy drink hmmmmm.''

@endylight1 said:

"Good one but hope she Dey remember to do her assignment too? This kind of dance they break body ooooo. God bless her."

Shy girl dances beautifully in front of people

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a shy girl made to dance in front of people had dazzled with fine moves.

The video had started with the girl trying to flee the gathering but was quickly dragged back by kids and adults who thought otherwise.

As if resigning to fate, the girl backed them all and began with a left-arm dance move.

Feeling the vibe of the dance style, a lady joined behind her but stopped in her tracks as the girl quickly broke into a different dance move entirely - this time with her legs.

Her leg moves earned her the admiration of the gathered crowd on the street with people who were previously dancing stopping to give attention to a better dancer.

Source: YEN.com.gh