A Ghanaian lady has narrated a heartbreaking story of how she got abused by numerous members of her family

Mary Addy is the founder of Cultivating Minds Foundation. She mentioned this in an interview on Joy Prime's Strong and Sassy show

The strong woman said she was abused physically, verbally, and emotionally by her great aunt, whom her father sent her to live with when she was four

Mary Addy, the founder of Cultivating Minds Foundation, has been through a lot since she was a child. In an interview on Joy Prime's Strong and Sassy show, she narrated how she suffered serial abuse at the hand of her own family members.

Things started off rosy for Miss Addy when she was little, but everything soon changed when her parents got separated.

After the separation, her father sent her to live with her great aunt. She was only four at the time. That was when her woes began.

Miss Addy mentioned that she got maltreated physically, verbally and emotionally by her great aunt and her children. The abuse got so severe that she slept on the streets to escape them. She stated that, at a point, she found solace sleeping in the cemetery than living with her aunt.

According to her, she only got treated well when the family heard her father was coming to pay her visit. Then, Miss Addy said, they would look for her on the streets and give her nice cloth as a facade to deceive her Dad that they were treating her well.

Miss Addy said she complained to her father severally about the ordeal she was facing, but her cry fell on deaf ears as her Dad thought she was lying. Miss Addy went on to narrate how she got defiled by a watchman when she sought shelter in a classroom block in a bid to get away from her great aunt.

The incident made her suicidal, and she attempted to take her own life by drowning but got saved by some fisher folk nearby. Miss Addy later managed to escape the family and went back to live with her father in Akwatia, but things did not get any better there, and she left to live with another aunt who also maltreated her.

Eventually, she got accused of witchcraft and sent to a church to confess. She was only twelve at this point.

When she got older, the lady thought she could find love via a romantic relationship, but that was also not meant to be, and she ended up as a single mother with two kids. She now heads an NGO that seeks to educate children in rural areas.

