A Ghanaian teacher has lost her faith after suffering numerous medical conditions. She has stopped believing in God because of what she has been through

Dorcas Yaa Mensah has been diagnosed with fibroid and other diseases and has had to do multiple surgeries due to her medical condition

The lady says she no longer goes to church or has the faith she used to have when she was a believer

Dorcas had a huge fibroid removed and has now been diagnosed with Endometriosis, a harrowing condition in which tissue similar to the tissue that usually lines the inside of the uterus, the endometrium, grows outside the uterus.

Dorcas had a huge fibroid removed and has now been diagnosed with Endometriosis, a harrowing condition in which tissue similar to the tissue that usually lines the inside of the uterus, the endometrium, grows outside the uterus.

The disorder comes with a lot of pain, and so Dorcas goes through pain every day. In an interview with Joy prime, she said she has contemplated taking her life on three different occasions.

Her fibroid grew back again after the removal, and to add to her suffering, her mother is now suffering from a stroke and has to take care of her. Dorcas said that these events made her overly depressed.

According to her, she started questioning the existence of God during her ordeal and asked herself why she had to go through all the pain she was going through and if there was indeed a God watching over her.

The endless suffering made Dorcas arrive at the decision that there is no God, as she feels if there was, she would not have to suffer her predicament. She says she stopped going to church six years ago and that some of the folks close to her know that she no longer believes in God.

