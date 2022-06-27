A young Ghanaian lady has shared a motivational story of how she pursued law for 11 years before finally achieving her dreams

The lady who goes by the name Edialeda Jones shared her inspiring story in a Facebook post, delighted that she had finally reached her goal

The post went viral on social media as peeps congratulated her in their numbers and drew motivation from her amazing story

A Ghanaian lady has shared her struggles at attaining a law degree and how she finally reached her goal this year.

She says she began studying law in 2011 and finished her first degree in 2015. However, she stated that she failed her first entrance exam in an attempt to get into law school.

She then decided to travel to the states to the states to do her masters of law but unfortunately for her, she got denied a visa twice.

According to her, after she was denied, she decided to write the entrance exam again, and this time, luck found her, and she got admitted in 2016.

To add to her previous ordeal, she failed four papers and had to repeat her course. At that time, she had just delivered a baby and had to juggle the stress of having a baby and the academic stress she was already going through.

But she did not relent and kept pursuing her dreams. She made a decision to defer till 2020 to get her mind in the right state as she could not afford to fail one more time.

She got back to school in 2020 and wrote six papers. She failed two and had to resit them. Finally, in 2021 after failing some more, she managed to pass all her papers and found herself on the enrollment list. On June 24, 2022, a delighted Jones thought she was dreaming when she was called to the bar.

Her amazing life story had peeps applauding her resistance and strife for greatness as they congratulated her.

