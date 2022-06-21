Nana Adjoa, a diligent Ghanaian woman, has recently shared how she started selling coconut by the roadside for a living

In a video, the Kumasi-based woman recounted that she used to sell plantain chips until she got married to her husband and they started selling coconut

The mother of four also revealed that through her trade, she and her husband have been able to buy two separate lands and are property owners

A hardworking Ghanaian woman by the name of Nana Adjoa has recently been granted an interview where she opened up about her coconut business.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a YouTube channel called DE GOD SON TV had Nana Adjoa recounting that she and her husband have been selling coconut by the roadside for 12 years, and through that, they have been able to buy two different lands and have built on one.s

In the interview, the mother of 4 recounted that she used to sell plantain chips for a living through which she met her husband. According to her, her partner initially worked as a carpenter but could not generate enough money, so he decided to venture into selling coconut.

The coconut business has been very lucrative; through that, they have taken their four children through school and are now property owners.

She shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

