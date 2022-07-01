A young lady has received the shock of her life after ordering rich-looking yam chips and chicken only to get a mediocre version

@RufaiHafsat1 shared photos of the food she was expecting and what she received. The dish delivered to her pales in comparison to the food advertised by the vendor

Photos of the food went viral as people reacted to her experience. Many could not help but laugh at the hilarious case of ''what I ordered versus what I got''

A young lady who felt swindled off her money shared side-by-side photos of yam chips advertised by a vendor and what she received after ordering.

@RufaiHafsat1 captioned the photos with the words:

Online vendor no go kill me, Wetin be this

Photo: Yam chips vendor advertised versus what was delivered Source: @RufaiHafsat1

The surprised woman was taken aback by what she had received. The advertised photos showed some succulent-looking yam chips well packaged, with multiple pieces of sizable fried chicken.

She expected to get the same food publicised by the vendor but received a pack of dry-looking fried potatoes and two tiny pieces of fried chicken.

Netizens could not help but laugh at what they had just witnessed. They reacted to the post with some funny comments.

Social Media Reactions

RufaiHafsat1 said:

That second pic no be chips na odunkun

AchemOjotule wrote:

If anyone tries this with me, I'd end your business.

chukwudaniel commented:

Most of them don't use the pics of the original stuff they are selling, sometimes they even remove the original pic's watermark

JosephA44561717 was not pleased with the vendor as he said:

I hate when restaurants do this. This is evil and plain dishonesty. I worked in the hospitality and restaurant business for 10yrs, I'd always argue with my superiors about this.

In other news, TikTok influencer, Grace Africa, has walked down memory lane of an embarrassing social event she had organised.

The Nigerian lady with 1.3 million followers on her verified TikTok account was surprised that no one turned up for her meet-and-greet social event.

Grace shared a video of the said failed event and received massive support from fellow TikTok users.

