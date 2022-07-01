TikTok influencer, Grace Africa, has walked down memory lane of an embarrassing social event she had organized

The Nigerian lady with 1.3 million followers on her verified TikTok account was surprised that no one turned up for her meet-and-greet social event

Grace shared a video of the said failed event and received massive support from fellow TikTok users

How would you feel if you organized an event only for no one to turn up after all was said and done?

A Nigerian TikTok influencer, Grace Africa, has experienced this first-hand and took to social media to share what was an embarrassing day for her.

No one turned up for her meet-and-greet. Photo Credit: TikTok/@grace_africa

The lady with 1.3 million followers on her verified handle recalled how she once organized a meet-and-greet event but no one came.

In a TikTok video of the failed event she shared, the lady is seen standing before a black table-like structure with some African jewelleries.

Grace Africa told her mum that she was going to cry

In another video, the influencer is seen in a phone conversation relaying to her mum how no one turned up for the occasion.

Her mum on the other end expressed surprise and wondered if people weren't informed about it.

She tried to round off the phone conversation with her mum, stating that she wants to go cry. But responding to comments, Grace Africa said she didn't cry despite the failure of the event.

"Guys I didn’t go cry! Lol I went to read my book in the hotel."

Watch the videos below:

Social media reactions

mitsy said:

"I feel this would happen to me as well this makes me sad please tell me a couple ppl came."

Daniel Thrasher said:

"BEEN THERE. But this year I freaking opened VidCon to a big ol’ crowd. It all changes quickly, keep it up."

Pia said:

"Girl, I’m so sorry if it was in Atlanta or New York or any city w a higher black population the line would’ve been out the building!!!"

SHALOM BLAC said:

"Grace, don’t feel bad. I experienced this few years at vidcon and it scarred me for a while from doing any meet & greets. Vidcon is not for us."

