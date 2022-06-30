A pretty lady has left many people laughing after she spent beyond her intended budget at a yam joint because of a good-looking guy she met at the place

The girl made a hilarious video lamenting about the incident. She said she did not intend to spend as much as she did

The funny footage made rounds on social media as folks reacted to it. Netizens could relate to the young woman's experience as they narrated similar incidents that happened to them

A Ghanaian lady made a funny video narrating an incident that occurred when she went to buy food.

According to her, she had GH₵6 and made plans to buy GH₵3 worth of yam and use the rest of the money to buy a recharge card to load credit on her phone.

She bemoaned that her budget got ruined when she got to the yam joint and saw a handsome-looking guy.

The young woman felt shy about buying just yam and ended up purchasing fish in addition, ruining her plans to buy a recharge card. She complained about taking the regrettable decision.

Netizens saw the video and could not stop laughing. Many were surprised that girls also get shy around good-looking guys. YEN.com.gh compiled some funny comments the video generated.

Adwoa Anamoaba Kuntu said:

Whn u go to a waakye joint ND meet fine boys ND dey want u to buy b4 dem, just kw is either dey want kanzo or dey ar not buying fish

Linda Akalagne narrated an experience of her friend:

A friend ever bought kenkey and when she arrived she started complaining about the fish then i asked so why did you buy fish when you were not prepared to buy fish ? Then she said some officers were standing there so she couldn't do otherwise than to buy the fish

Maabena Vida Nsemie Larbi wrote:

This is funny but sorry, my budget is my budget, no fine boy will make me do anything outside it....why subject yourself to unnecessary pressure

