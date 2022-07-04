Social media users have recently been entertained by an elderly Ghanaian who mimics several animal sounds

In a video, he was seen making various facial expressions as he cried a dog, goat, cat, cow and even a baby

@rashidkpabiya, a follower, commented: "You cannot be sad for this Ghana inside"

A Ghanaian old man seems to have entertained many social media users recently after a video of himself surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @opresii had the elderly man mimicking how various animals and babies sound. He showcased the cry of goats, cows, cats, and dogs. His facial expression, with which he mimicked the various sounds, sparking massive online reactions.

Elderly Ghanaian man making facial expressions Photo credit: @opresii/Twitter

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 300 retweets with 27 quote tweets and 1,032 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Bhaafira commented:

Talent dey but ohia nye oo hmm

@shaba_charles replied:

I get the part two for here, make I drop?

From @king21gh:

They are two including the camera man so mfui mohm

@paaqwercy said:

Sake of 5ghs u go give the man.. lol

@trendyunleashed commented:

Gh u for get side hustle ooo or you go loose it

@Cwesi19 said:

Doing all these for akpeteshie 2gh

From @vitussoba:

Chale this man is something else o'

@rashidkpabiya said:

You can’t be sad for this Ghana inside

Source: YEN.com.gh