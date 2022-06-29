A Ghanaian young man has recently revealed the enormous amount of money for duty he had to pay after importing a laptop

He shared that one MacBook Pro laptop he transported required him paying GH₵7,400 in taxes

@AdomEffah6 commented: "So all these are taxes one pay after importing goods into the country? Ghana is not for the poor. Herrr"

A young Ghanaian man has recently sparked massive conversation online after opening up about how much he had to pay in taxes just to receive a single laptop he imported.

Ghanaian man, list of tax prices Photo credit: @justicea83/Twitter

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @justicea83 had him sharing a sheet of paper which captured the total amount of money he had to pay for duty on a MacBook Pro laptop. He was charged GH₵7,410.81.

@justicea83's tweet stirred up a lot of reactions among Ghanaians online. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 710 retweets with 418 quote tweets and almost 2600 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@RBekind commented:

I am paying Ghc 109,136.00 for a used 2012 BMW

@pap7tee

It’s probably high-specked…this is almost 3k dollars before tax. So it’s very possible

From @AdomEffah6:

So all this are taxes one pay after importing goods into the country? Ghana is not for the poor. Herrr

@Kweku_killer wrote:

Like you fly go Dubai seg go buy your thing like sense dey back. Chillings plus lapy

From @Dyna_mik_:

Bro next time link up. We get dhl,Aramex and rapid courier account. The duty’s be cheaper.

@MosesYirimeah replied:

When I was buying my laptop from the UK, I had it shipped to Tanzania. I paid no duty charge. I had a friend over there who was scheduled to arrive at my location bring it along.

Akufo-Addo appointees buying confiscated cars at cheaper prices

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier an investigation by Joy News uncovered how confiscated vehicles are sometimes sold for prices far lesser than their estimated duty cost.

A 2004 VW Touareg was found to have been allocated to one Nii Teiko Tetteh at a price of just above ¢25,000.

This was despite the fact that the said vehicle had an estimated duty cost of between GH¢66,000 and GHc88,000. Interestingly, the beneficiary was found to have provided a cover letter showing that the vehicle was paid for by the Office of the President.

Source: YEN.com.gh