A young Ghanaian lady has recently sparked massive reactions online after her boyfriend opened up about how he was stabbed in the back by her after all he did for her

In an emotional post, the sad man revealed that his lady came to him with a business idea, and he rented a shop and gave her GH₵13,000 to start

@orange_avian commented: "The annoying part is that when they are caught then they start crying. Don't trust a woman's cry. Most of them are crocodile tears"

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Ghanaian young man has recently opened up about how he found out the lady he had been dating for two months and gave her a considerable sum of money to start a business cheated on him.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of Jodel Hub had the man anonymously sharing that his girlfriend came to him with a hair business idea, and being the supportive partner he was, he rented a place for her and gave her Gh¢13,000 to purchase all kinds of hair brands to fill the shop.

Sad young man, Ghana cedis Photo credit: FatCamera, ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to him, he went to his girlfriend's shop once and met another man comfortably seated there. He became concerned but managed to keep his cool. He later went through his woman's phone only to find out she had been cheating on him all that while because they were not staying together.

Many who saw the post had a lot to say about it. The post has gathered close to 1,800 likes at the time of this publication, with 316 retweets and 163 comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@kobbydrill wrote:

You spent 13k on wigs and you’re not a Dbee. My friend getat!

@FuseiniSualisu commented:

Because of the investment you did for her you feel like you are owned her i feel like they are a lot to this story .. if you want to have a healthy relationship stop spying your parents phones.

@orange_avian commented:

The annoying part is that when they are caught then they start crying. Don't trust a woman's cry. Most of them are crocodile tears. How can you do this to a guy like that? In this season of hardship, appreciate people who care enough to help you start a business.

@BarcaInMyDNA1 said:

The question is "why are some people so ungrateful?", "why do people that give their all in relationships always end up being hurt?" and "why don't you still fear women?". Bruh FEAR WOMEN OOOOO cos we need you alive and mentally stable. No disrespect to ladies tho

From @rayadd121:

Hmm .I won't lambast u .real luv can make u go extreme.when u luv someone u want to support the person to achieve his or her goals..u did right ..bt most of this ladies don't think long-term .akro wu )menisu .it good u took everything .infact report her to the police if she calls

@Lins47932048 commented:

Women ankasa hmm they are full of surprises for example how can ur man buy you Iphone then someone just buy 20 cedis airtime he go chop pass u sef wey buy the phone , well done this u first experience .. u did a good job .. wish u the best will find true love peace

The full story has been linked here.

Man who cried in viral video after listening to call between his girl & friend goes 'nuts' in new video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Bro Kofi, a gentleman in Ghana who was brokenhearted after listening to a phone call between his girlfriend and his close friend has literally gone 'nuts' in a new video.

In the new development sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook handle of OMGVoice, Kofi was seen moving many items out of his room in anger.

All attempts by locals to calm him down proved futile as he was not ready to hear any of what they had to tell him.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh