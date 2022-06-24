Mama-Chosen Assibi, a Ghanaian mother shared a rather hilarious picture of a drawing made by her son

The 3-year-old boy took his time to sketch out what he believed to be himself and his 1-year-old sister

The post has since been cracking many ribs with a few people asking Assibi to encourage the young chap

A young Ghanaian boy who is almost three years old has gotten many social media users rolling on the floor with laughter after his mother identified as Mama-Chosen Assibi shared a drawing he made.

In the post that cracked ribs in the famous Ghanaian Facebook community, Tell It All, Assibi indicated that she was busily packing her children's clothes when he heard her son yelling her name.

The calls were so persistent that she had to stop whatever she was doing to attend to the young boy only for him to tell her that he had made a drawing of himself and his beautiful one-year-old sister.

Drawing made by 3-year-old Ghanaian Photo credit: Mama-Chosen Assibi via Tell It All

Source: Facebook

"He said 'mama see, Alvin and Luxurye' He pointed the left as himself and on the right his sister who is a year old. I said arrrhhh...so upon all the fees we pay in school hahaha...What is this? ," the woman posted.

Reactions from social media users

Obaahemaa Milly commented:

Appreciate and encourage him please he has done well paaaa I wish to find a drawing my daughter did for me and her dad at the age of 5 and you'll laugh waaaa

Nyarko Lottenut said:

When you were at his age did you even know how to hold pen? He has done well ahaha...be a proud Mama wai...and let him be....ahaha

Ernest Hemeng indicated:

The culture of “encouragement” among Africans is not there baako sei. My dear, cheer the young man up so that he can do better next time. Sometimes it’s not your fees you pay that matters but the progress the child makes in becoming a super hero sooner or later.

In another hilarious story, a gentleman whose name has not been identified has given the mother what is clearly a prank of her lifetime after pretending acting like he was suspending in the air.

Although it is not clear when exactly the video was taken, it has undoubtedly added to the Mothers' Day sensation.

The prank was such a vivid one as it totally seemed without a doubt as though the boy was actually hanging in mid-air over the bed.

Source: YEN.com.gh