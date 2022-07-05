A video has shown the moment a lady took a bunch of money notes to a party and sprayed it on a man

While giving the money, the lady maintained a very serious face all through, making many wonder about her countenance

Among those who reacted to her video were those who said that she should have transferred the token to the intended beneficiary

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A short video shared on TikTok showing a plus-sized lady spraying a man money notes at a party has got many people talking.

In the video, the lady was dressed in short, shirt and a fez cap turned sideways. She sprayed the man money with much seriousness.

People said that she should have given the money to the celebrant. Photo source: TikTok/@callmi_ozidy

Source: UGC

The lady spent with much seriousness

After she was done exhausting the notes in her hand, she left the place shoulder-high like someone who just completed a very important task.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While she was giving the money away, people stood around watching. A man was beside her also raining money on the same man.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 700,000 views.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Ken said:

"lol the seriousness in her for her mind she be tiwa."

jeremiahnicholas462 said:

"Na 1 clip (10k) u de struggle to spray so."

IconBoss said:

"rather than spraying 10k like this, just transfer the money."

BIGnamePRESLEY said:

"You and the money day fight."

Ble$$ing said:

"After the party, go drink garri for house"

Official_towesky said:

"Why fast Abi na borrow dem borrow am."

James409 said:

"Na this type de feel like say them de ontop the world."

Husband sprayed wife money

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of a young man showing his wife love in a special way has generated massive reactions on social media.

In the clip shared on Instagram, the man went to his wife who was sleeping on the couch and started spraying her dollar notes.

The cameraman who gave voice to the video said that the man did that as a way to appreciate his wife for standing by him "through thick and thin".

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng