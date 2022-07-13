The video of a gentleman singlehandedly carrying blocks at a construction site is making social media users emotional

In the footage, the young man who is physically challenged was seen supporting himself with crutches

He lifted two blocks at a go on his head in the video and that scene never stopped heaping reactions

A young man whose identity is yet to be confirmed is going viral and making many social media users emotional with his tenacity and hard work.

In a video that Sikaofficial shared on his Twitter handle, the gentleman who has only one leg joined it with crutches and was seen lifting blocks.

It is not absolutely clear why, but the young man was the only person in sight at the construction sight he was working, and was seen doing all the work by himself.

Reactions from social media users

The footage has since been heaping massive reactions on social media as many could not hold back their comments after watching.

Wife praises physically challenged husband who provides for the family

In another emotional story, a young physically challenged couple has spoken about their situation as a couple. The wife, Kudirat Nurudeen Oseni, said that people always avoided them, thinking physical disability is contractable.

Speaking with BBC News Yoruba, the husband, Nurudeen Oseni, said he is into liquid soap making. He revealed that even when it is raining heavily, he always goes out to make ends meet.

Oseni said he always makes extra effort because he knows his family has no helper.

