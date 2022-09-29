A man has been declared a hero because of his tough determination to feed his six children and his wife

A video sighted on YouTube shows that the man is a fisherman who struggles daily to make ends meet at Lake Kivu

He can only afford a small boat which he fabricated by himself due to lack of money to buy a bigger fishing gear

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A man named Pascal Rwamagira has melted the hearts of social media users because of his determination.

Pascal, who is a fisherman at Lake Kivu, said he went into the trade to be able to feed his six children and wife.

Pascal's hardworking nature has earned him praises online. Photo credit: YouTube/Africamax English.

Source: UGC

Yet, he is not able to make enough because he catches little fish due to his obsolete fishing gear.

Pascal can only afford a small boat which he fabricated by himself. His catch is limited because of this.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a very touching video shared on YouTube by Afrimax English, the man was seen lamenting his fate.

His family depends on him, and it is either he makes it or they may starve to death. The video shows a small amount of fish he was able to catch on a good day.

Watch the video below:

Social media users are moved by Pascal Rwamagira's story

Duduzile Sibanda said:

"Looking at his life I've learnt to appreciate the little I have rather than complaining."

Nisha millicent said:

"He is such a hardworking man, may the Lord see him through."

Clarence Dunn commented:

"This is a very moving story. God bless Pascal and his wife and children."

Familien Clausen said:

"Almighty God protect our brother. Whenever he goes out fishing, as you helped Peter, help him too Lord in Jesus mighty name amen."

Faith Kellen commented:

"Never compare yourself or blame God because you lack some needs but appreciate everything you have."

Martha Sibelo said:

"Yeah you might think you're suffering until you see this situation."

Vero Bullock said:

"Risking your life to feed your six children and wife, is a choice you make. Life is hard all over the world especially these days. Please have children you can looked after properly."

Engineering graduate turns truck pusher

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a man who has a degree in engineering turned into a truck pusher in Taraba state.

According to the story, the man named Kawu Malami is a graduate of the University of Maiduguri.

Some sources familiar with the man claimed that they knew him while in school at UNIMAID.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng