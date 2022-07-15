A Nigerian mum stirred reactions on the net after showcasing what happened to her son after she took him to the village

According to her, she had taken the lad to see his grandmother there with the intention of him just spending 3 days

To her surprise, a little boy who was well-dressed for the trip looked dirty and unrecognisable in the village

A Nigerian mum has taken to social media to share the unignorable changes she noted in her little son while on a village trip.

In a now-blown TikTok video, the lady with the handle @asa_naza shared a video showing how dapper her kid looked while they were headed for the village.

The woman was shocked. Photo Credit: TikTok/@asa_naza

Source: UGC

The Nigerian lady said she was close to tears owing to her son's new look

In later scenes, the kid looked totally different and could be seen barefooted and playing in an environment with specks of dirt in the background.

In another scene, her son was also barefooted, but this time sat with some village kids as they were interacting.

Responding to hilarious comments that trailed the clip, the woman said the trip was only supposed to be for 3 days as she wanted the kid to see her mum, but it became a 2-weeks affair as her boy never wanted to return home.

The Nigerian lady said she was close to tears when she first saw his transformed look. In separate replies, she said:

"I almost cried when I saw the first video my mom sent me.

"Very sweet vibe to him, he never wanted to come back home.

"He was supposed to stay for 3days but ended up staying 2 weeks because he loved it there."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Lummie06 said:

"He go fresh if he go back lagos make d boy enjoy village vibe small sure say he no go gree go back sef."

Shunky said:

"The fact that your baby has same story with my sister is funnyfew days we wnt back we were even calling her she dinno answer us."

Jah-Mara Jhené said:

"My son is the same and he cries to come bk home he loves the village life."

opebakins said:

"This happened to me two weeks ago I can’t describe how dirty my son looked."

liccia_luv said:

"I used to feel this way with my son until I realized how much happier he was because he has his cousins there. It's just us bk home."

