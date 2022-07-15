A small boy made himself a drum kit from scrap material and has blown people’s minds with his undeniable talent

Facebook page SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads shared the clip showing the boy busting beats on his homemade drum kit

Many were blown away by the young man as well as the woman behind the camera, who was singing

When you come from humble roots, you learn how to make a lot out of nothing. A young man wanted a drum kit but did not have the money to buy one, so he found scraps and made one. Not only is he an innovation genius, but he is extremely musically talented too.

After his video went viral, a young man praised his innovation and musical skills. Image: Facebook / SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads

It is the tough times that shape us into the individuals we are today. This boy will be stronger for the hardships he has faced, as it has clearly taught him to never be defined by his circumstances.

Facebook page SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads shared the inspiring clip of a young boy dropping beats on his impressively made drum kit. With just a few old formula tins, a few buckets and some scrap symbols, the little man made his dreams come true.

Seeing what he is able to do with nothing and the music he is able to make is jaw-dropping.

Many stand and clap for the young man and the woman singing

While the young man’s innovation and skills are impressive, people showed love to the woman behind the camera, who was singing beautifully to the child’s beats.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Bongiwe Nqambule said:

“Drum boy and the singer ”

Stan West Ramalata said:

“Someone buy him real drums ”

Mo Blozza Ratshwene said:

“Played it many times, the kid is talented.”

Dimakatso Rsa said:

“we need videos like this to awaken the soul.”

Lindelwa Hopewell Ndwandwe said:

“Reminds me of my childhood ”

