Nana Kwame Bediako has recently got his hair cut by a young barber he flew all the way from the United Kingdom

In a video on the Instagram page of the barber, @iam_nikky, Cheddar was heard joking that he now looks 24 years again

The businessman reached into his bag and pulled out notes of $100 bill, which he started counting but later stopped and handed all over to the barber

Bediako (Cheddar), also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, has recently wowed many after a video of him paying a barber he flew to Ghana to cut his hair surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of the UK-based barber @iam_nikky, showed his arrival in Ghana through to the point he met up with the business mogul.

Cheddar about to get a hair cut

Source: Instagram

They had dinner, after which he proceeded to trim Cheddar's hair. After getting his hair well-trimmed, the impressed business mogul expressed his satisfaction with the results and joked that he looked 24 years again.

He then moved to his bag and brought out notes of $100, which he handed all over to @iam_nikky.

Watch the full video linked below;

Ghanaian Millionaire Cheddar's Son Clears Air On Viral GIS prom; Says They Are Not Spoilt Brats

Meanwhile YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Goddy Nana Bediako, Cheddar's son addressed the viral GIS and prom and some comments people passed about himself and his friends' lifestyle.

The son of the millionaire went viral during the recent GIS prom. Goddy and his friends caused a massive stir online as they pulled up in some of the best cars in the world.

His expensive watch was also one of the biggest talking points from the event. Some folks on social media felt the lavish display of wealth was unnecessary and a waste of money.

Others called them spoilt kids. In an interview with Ike Anderson, Goddy responded to the critiquing comments people made, saying his parents and those of his friends worked hard for their wealth, hence they can decide to spend it however they deem fit.

Asked about the price of his expensive prom watch, which caused controversy, he said the watch was a Richard Mille, and it cost $300,000. Goddy mentioned that the watch did not, however, belong to him. It was for his dad. Folks reacted to Goddy's comments and admired the confidence with which he spoke.

Source: YEN.com.gh