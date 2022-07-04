Ghanaian millionaire Cheddar's son , Goddy Bediako, has cleared the air about the viral GIS prom, which caused a stir online

, Goddy mentioned in an interview that he and his friends are not spoilt brats. He gave details of his prom watch , the price, and his lavish lifestyle

, The interview had peeps smiling as they admired the confidence and eloquence with which Goddy spoke

Goddy Nana Bediako, Cheddar's son has addressed the viral GIS and prom and some comments people passed about himself and his friends' lifestyle.

The son of the millionaire went viral during the recent GIS prom. Goddy and his friends caused a massive stir online as they pulled up in some of the best cars in the world.

Photo: Goddy Bediako speaking in an interview

His expensive watch was also one of the biggest talking points from the event. Some folks on social media felt the lavish display of wealth was unnecessary and a waste of money.

Others called them spoilt kids. In an interview with Ike Anderson, Goddy responded to the critiquing comments people made, saying his parents and those of his friends worked hard for their wealth, hence they can decide to spend it however they deem fit.

Asked about the price of his expensive prom watch, which caused controversy, he said the watch was a Richard Mille, and it cost $300,000. Goddy mentioned that the watch did not, however, belong to him. It was for his dad.

Folks reacted to Goddy's comments and admired the confidence with which he spoke.

Laquer said:

Some people got it easy others didn’t, but it doesn’t really matter how you got it, just do what ever you want with it man, just because you can

Nana Kwame Kyei admired Goddy's words as he said:

Poverty can make you talk against riches. Look at the confidence of these boys. Money is good and u guys should continue enjoying money. You are blessed

Rashida Otoo Otoo

Those who are saying why are they using luxury cars. That is what most prom is all about. So leave the kids alone. And don't use poverty to talk rubbish. They have confidence rough. Ruby you really raised a gentleman

Watch the Video below:

